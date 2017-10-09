audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on January 29, 2019

copyedited fact checked [?] Reviewed by Toronto Media Co-op editors.

GroundWire Jan 28 | Unist'ot'en Solidarity, Women's March in Toronto

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by Groundwire News

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on occupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis Nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota.

Headlines:

Changes to Education Funding in Ontario | Gau Mahadevan & Lizzie Chatham CKUT

Canadian Climate Policy Gains in 2018 | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Features:

Wet'suwet'en solidarity actions across Canada | Muhammad Imran, CKUT; Chris Cook, CFUV; Michael Welch, CKUW

March of Women on Toronto | Naama Weingarten, CJRU

Community Radio Report:

Community radio industry podcast | Michael Welch, CKUW

Music:

Dance in the Rain by Sebastian Owl from the album The Ties that Bind

Hyde by Rhianna Rae Saj from the album Begin Again

Socialize:



Join the Media Co-op today. Want more grassroots coverage?

111 words

bar baz