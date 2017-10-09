GroundWire Jan 28 | Unist'ot'en Solidarity, Women's March in Toronto

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on occupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis Nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota.
Headlines:
Changes to Education Funding in Ontario | Gau Mahadevan & Lizzie Chatham CKUT
Canadian Climate Policy Gains in 2018 | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
Features:
Wet'suwet'en solidarity actions across Canada | Muhammad Imran, CKUT; Chris Cook, CFUV; Michael Welch, CKUW
March of Women on Toronto | Naama Weingarten, CJRU
Community Radio Report:
Community radio industry podcast | Michael Welch, CKUW
Music:
Dance in the Rain by Sebastian Owl from the album The Ties that Bind
Hyde by Rhianna Rae Saj from the album Begin Again
