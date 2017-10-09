audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on November 6, 2018

GROUNDWIRE Nov. 6 2018 | Steve Bannon not welcome in TO; Fighting poverty in Quebec; Canada’s complicity in generating Migrant Caravan

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by Groundwire News

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg, Manitoba, onoccupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis Nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota.

Headlines

Frac Sand mining proposal in Northern Manitoba | Michael Welch, CKUW

Arrests of Labrador Land Defenders on Parliament Hill | Michael Welch, CKUW

Growing reliance on contract jobs at Canada’s universities | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Features

Anti-racist activists arrested, assulted at Bannon speaking event | Michael Welch, CKUW with files from Ali Sirois, CKUT

Fighting poverty in Quebec | Muhammed Imran, CKUT

Canada’s complicity in generating Migrant Caravan | Billie Pierre, Mediacoop and CFRO

Community Radio Report:

CFUV’s Play on Words podcast | Michael Welch, CKUW

