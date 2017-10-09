Toronto Media Co-op

Oct. 22 | Affordable Housing and the Winnipeg election; Ottawa inmate seeking to regain citizenship and access to medical care.

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by GroundWire

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the New Credit by the GroundWire national coordination team in Toronto.

 

Headlines:  

Closure of anti-pipeline prayer camp. | Michael Welch, CKUW

Clearing of Namegan Homeless Camp | Chris Cook, CFUV

Two Winnipeg events on Canadian Foreign Policy | Michael Welch, CKUW

Manifesto for Ethical Research in the Downtown East Side. | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Features:

Affordable Housing and the Winnipeg election | Michael Welch, CKUW

Ottawa inmate seeking to regain citizenship and access to medical care. | Matt Cicero, CKCU

Music:

Mich Cota - Consort

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Susan Huebert, Terry Broza, Paul Graham, and Gau Mahadevan for their contributions.

 

Topics: Peace/War
Tags: enbridge pipeline%23Indigenousprison%23peaceaffordable housing%23environmentSolidarity with Venezuelayves engler
117 words
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!