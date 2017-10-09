Oct. 22 | Affordable Housing and the Winnipeg election; Ottawa inmate seeking to regain citizenship and access to medical care.

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the New Credit by the GroundWire national coordination team in Toronto.
Headlines:
Closure of anti-pipeline prayer camp. | Michael Welch, CKUW
Clearing of Namegan Homeless Camp | Chris Cook, CFUV
Two Winnipeg events on Canadian Foreign Policy | Michael Welch, CKUW
Manifesto for Ethical Research in the Downtown East Side. | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
Features:
Affordable Housing and the Winnipeg election | Michael Welch, CKUW
Ottawa inmate seeking to regain citizenship and access to medical care. | Matt Cicero, CKCU
Music:
Mich Cota - Consort
Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Susan Huebert, Terry Broza, Paul Graham, and Gau Mahadevan for their contributions.
